Presque Isle Man Sentenced for Trafficking Meth, Bangor, Maine

A 36-year-old Presque Isle man was sentenced in federal court Friday, December 10, 2021 for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee.

Michael Deveau received a sentence of three years in prison with three years of supervised release. The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker.

Deveau entered a guilty plea in January of 2021. Court records said on one occasion, Deveau and members of the conspiracy traveled to Georgia to obtain meth with the intent for distribution in Maine. The drugs originated from suppliers in Mexico. Methamphetamine was distributed in Aroostook County, Maine in addition to central and northern parts of the state.

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation including the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and other state and local law enforcement. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security were also part of the case.

