Presque Isle Man Sentenced for Conspiring to Distribute Meth

A 35-year-old Presque Isle man was sentenced Thursday in federal court for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, said Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark.

Justin Michaud was sentenced to 15 years in prison by United States District Judge Lance E. Walker. Michaud also received five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to the charges in December, 2020.

Court records show Mischaud along with other members of the conspiracy distributed large quantities of meth in northern Maine between January 2017 and August 2018. He coordinated multi-pound shipments of meth to conspirators. The drugs came from sources in Arizona and Colorado, and were distributed in Aroostook County, Maine. Thousands of dollars in cash were sent by members of the conspiracy to the sources. The money was sent in order to supply the drug trafficking enterprise.

The investigation of the case was done by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces works to disrupt criminal enterprises such as drug traffickers and gangs. OCDETF identifies transnational criminal organizations and dismantles them. The strength of a combined approach uses federal agencies with state and local officials to combat the networks that threaten the United States. This multi agency approach is intelligence driven and leverages multiple resources against these criminals and the crimes they commit.