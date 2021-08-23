Presque Isle Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Meth

A 31 year old Presque Isle woman pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The announcement was handed down by the Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark.

Court records show that Crystal Greenlaw obtained meth from sources in Mexico. Greenlaw and members of the conspiracy got the drugs in western and southern states between July 2018 and May 2019. The meth was then distributed in Aroostook County, Maine and other parts of the state in central and northern areas. Officials said Greenlaw transported meth back to Maine after making at least two trips to get it.

She could face a fine of up to $10 million and faces a prison sentence up to 10 years to life. Greenlaw also could see supervised release up to five years to life.

Get our free mobile app

The U.S Probation Office will complete a presentence investigation before her sentencing. U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors will be considered before she is sentenced by a federal district court judge.

The Maine State Police, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and other agencies are involved in the case including state and local law enforcement. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration is also a part of the investigation in addition to Homeland Security.

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (also known as OCDETF) is also part of the investigation and prosecution. OCDETF operates on a multi-agency level to disrupt and dismantle money laundering, and the highest levels of drug traffickers, gangs, and criminal organizations.

This story will be broadcasted on air, online and on our app. You can listen to updates as the stories happen and develop.

LOOK: 50 photos of American life in 2020