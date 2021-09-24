28-year-old Reece Humphrey was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He also faces three years of supervised release, said Acting United States Attorney Donald E. Clark.

The sentence was handed down on Friday, September 25, 2021 by United States District judge Lance E. Walker.. Humphrey pleaded guilty to the crime earlier this year in April of 2021.

Court records said Humphreys and members of the conspiracy got the meth from sources in Mexico between July 2018 and May 2019. The drugs were obtained in southern and western states and distributed in Aroostook County as well as areas of central and northern parts of Maine. Evidence showed that Humphrey and his co-conspirators traveled to Mexico and Arizona on at least one trip to get the methamphetamine. They then transported it back to the state of Maine.

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation including the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. Homeland Security also was part of the case in addition to local and state law enforcement authorities.

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces works to disrupt criminal enterprises such as drug traffickers and gangs. OCDETF identifies transnational criminal organizations and dismantles them. The strength of a combined approach uses federal agencies with state and local officials to combat the networks that threaten the United States. This multi agency approach is intelligence driven and leverages multiple resources against these criminals and the crimes they commit.

