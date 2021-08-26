Caribou Man Sentenced for Conspiring to Distribute Meth

A 30-year-old Caribou man was sentenced Thursday, August 26 for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Nathan Corbibn received a sentence of four years in prison, handed down by the U.S District Judge Lance E. Walker. Corbin also received three years of supervised release. Officials said Corbin’s sentence was adjusted to four years after he had already served 27 months in custody for a related Maine court case.

The court records indicate that Corbin conspired with others to obtain meth between July 2018 and May 2019. They got the drugs from states in the western and southern parts of the United States. The meth was distributed in Aroostook County by Corbin and his co-conspirators. The drugs were also distributed to other parts of the state including central and northern areas.

The sentencing announcement was made by Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark.

Get our free mobile app

Multiple agencies are involved in the case including the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, state and local law enforcement as well as Homeland Security and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force is also investigating as part of the prosecution. OCDETF works on a multi-agency level to disrupt and dismantle money laundering, and the highest levels of drug traffickers, gangs, and criminal organizations.

Listen to our news broadcasts on air, on the app and streaming. We’ll keep you updated on this story and related stories as they happen, as well as keep you posted on news across Aroostook County and Maine.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.