Storm Closings & Cancellations for Tuesday Feb. 16th
Just the third major snowstorm to hit Aroostook County this winter will create difficult driving conditions today with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Here are the latest storm closings, cancellations and delays:
CLOSING EARLY TODAY:
Due to the storm, Each of the IGA stores closing at 6.
Ben's Trading Post - Closing early at 12:00PM
Katahdin Trust - Closing early at 1:00PM (Customer Service available until 5:00PM)
Machias Savings Bank branches in Presque Isle, Caribou & Houlton (and Lincoln/Danforth) will be closing at 2:00 PM today
Cook Florist in Presque Isle - Closing early at 2:00PM
Presque Isle Pharmacy - Closing early at 2:30PM
Graves Shop 'n Save - Closing early at 3:00PM
Aroostook CA$H Coalition Tax Preparation at United Way of Aroostook has been cancelled today.
OTHER CLOSURES:
Meals On Wheels - All services cancelled today
Presque Isle Landfill is closed
University of Maine at Presque Isle is closed (including Houlton Higher Education Center)
University of Maine at Fort Kent - Closed
The NMCC campus will be closed today due to the storm. No online or in-person classes.
All ACAP offices and services are closed today
Aroostook Agency on Aging is closed
All Maine State Offices are closed
All Aroostook County Government Offices are closed
District Courts in Houlton, Presque Isle, Caribou, Fort Kent and Madawaska are closed
Autism Intervention Services in Woodstock and Fredericton will be closed today
Catholic Charities Maine sites are closed
Madawaska Public Library - Closed
Cary Library (Houlton) is closed today
Washburn Town Office, Rec and Library are closed
Mapleton, Castle Hill Chapman Town Offices are closed today
Fort Fairfield Town Office is closed
Fort Kent Town Office is closed
St. Agatha Town Office is closed
Island Falls Town Office is closed
Mars Hill Recreation Dept.is closed
All non-essential City of Presque Isle Municipal Offices will be closed today.
Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library in Presque Isle is CLOSED today
KMH Music in Presque Isle is closed today due to the storm
Crown of Maine Sanitation - No pick up today. Rescheduled for Thursday & Friday.
Caribou Community Ice rink is closed today due to the storm
All schools in the Anglophone West and the Francophone Northwest Districts in New Brunswick are closed today..
**Public schools in Aroostook County are closed this week for February vacation.
Woodstock Skating Club is cancelling all scheduled skating for Tuesday evening
Pizza Delight in Woodstock is closed today