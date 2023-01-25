Aroostook County Storm Closings & Delays – Thursday, Jan. 26th

A powerful winter storm is expected to dump 8 to 14 inches of snow across Aroostook County on Thursday, leading to numerous closings and delays. Here are the latest:

Schools & Colleges

Ashland District School (SAD 32) - Closed Thursday

Fort Fairfield schools (MSAD 20) - Closed Thursday

Easton Schools – Closed Thursday

Washburn Schools (MSAD 45) - Closed Thursday

Limestone Community School - Closed Thursday (Remote learning for all LCS students)

Caribou/Stockholm schools (RSU 39) - Closed Thursday

Van Buren District School (MSAD 24) – Closed Thursday

Woodland Consolidated School - Closed Thursday

NMCC - Closed Thursday

UMPI and Houlton Center closed Thursday (including Gentile Hall)

UMFK – Campus is closed Thursday -including Blake Library and the Sports Center

Community Agencies & Offices

AAA Meals on Wheels Madawaska, Fort Kent, Frenchville, St Agatha, Van Buren - Closed Thursday

Aroostook Agency on Aging - Closed Thursday. Also RSVP Chicken Stew Fundraiser is postponed to Feb. 1

Aroostook County Action Program - Closed Thursday

Hope & Prosperity Resource Center will remain open

Aroostook Regional Transportation System (ARTS) - Closed Thursday

Child Development Services Aroostook - Closed Thursday

Full Circle Health Care LLC - Closed Thursday

Personal Services of Aroostook - Closed Thursday

Presque Isle CTC - Closed Thursday

Boys & Girls Club of Presque Isle - Closed Thursday

Healing Hearts in Caribou - Closed Thursday

Municipal & Government Offices, Libraries, Community

Fort Fairfield Community Center - Closed Thursday

Fort Fairfield Public Library - Closed Thursday

Mars Hill Recreation Dept. - Closed Thursday

Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce Closed Thursday

County of Aroostook Government Offices - Closed Thursday

Ashland Town Office and Rec Center - Closed Thursday

Grand Isle Town Office - Closed Thursday

Madawaska Town Office - Closed Thursday

Towns of Mapleton, Castle Hill and Chapman - Closed Thursday

Washburn Town Office, Rec. Center & Library - Closed Thursday

Courts

Caribou District and Superior Court - Closed Thursday

Houlton District Court - Closed Thursday

Houlton Superior Court - Closed Thursday

Fort Kent/Madawaska District Courts - Closed Thursday

Business

Gil's Sanitation - Closed Thursday - Will Be Pick Up Friday 1/27

Acadia Federal Credit Union - Opening Late Thursday 10:00 AM

NorState Federal Credit Union - Opening Late Thursday at 10:00a.m.

If you have a weather-related message you would like added to this list, email us at newspi@townsquaremedia.com

