Aroostook County Storm Closings &#038; Delays &#8211; Thursday, Jan. 26th

Aroostook County Storm Closings & Delays – Thursday, Jan. 26th

Getty Images

A powerful winter storm is expected to dump 8 to 14 inches of snow across Aroostook County on Thursday, leading to numerous closings and delays. Here are the latest:

Schools & Colleges

Ashland District School (SAD 32) -  Closed Thursday

Fort Fairfield schools (MSAD 20) - Closed Thursday

Easton Schools – Closed Thursday

Washburn Schools (MSAD 45) - Closed Thursday

Limestone Community School - Closed Thursday (Remote learning for all LCS students)

Caribou/Stockholm schools (RSU 39) - Closed Thursday

Van Buren District School (MSAD 24) – Closed Thursday

Woodland Consolidated School - Closed Thursday

NMCC - Closed Thursday

UMPI and Houlton Center closed Thursday (including Gentile Hall)

UMFK – Campus is closed Thursday -including Blake Library and the Sports Center

Community Agencies & Offices

AAA Meals on Wheels Madawaska, Fort Kent, Frenchville, St Agatha, Van Buren - Closed Thursday

Aroostook Agency on Aging - Closed Thursday. Also RSVP Chicken Stew Fundraiser is postponed to Feb. 1

Aroostook County Action Program - Closed Thursday

Hope & Prosperity Resource Center will remain open

Aroostook Regional Transportation System (ARTS) -  Closed Thursday

Child Development Services Aroostook - Closed Thursday

Full Circle Health Care LLC - Closed Thursday

Personal Services of Aroostook - Closed Thursday

Presque Isle CTC - Closed Thursday

Boys & Girls Club of Presque Isle - Closed Thursday

Healing Hearts in Caribou - Closed Thursday

Municipal & Government Offices, Libraries, Community

Fort Fairfield Community Center - Closed Thursday

Fort Fairfield Public Library - Closed Thursday

Mars Hill Recreation Dept. -  Closed Thursday

Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce   Closed Thursday

County of Aroostook Government Offices - Closed Thursday

Ashland Town Office and Rec Center - Closed Thursday

Grand Isle Town Office - Closed Thursday

Madawaska Town Office - Closed Thursday

Towns of Mapleton, Castle Hill and Chapman - Closed Thursday

Washburn Town Office, Rec. Center & Library - Closed Thursday

Courts

Caribou District and Superior Court - Closed Thursday

Houlton District Court - Closed Thursday

Houlton Superior Court - Closed Thursday

Fort Kent/Madawaska District Courts - Closed Thursday

Business

Gil's Sanitation - Closed Thursday -  Will Be Pick Up Friday 1/27

Acadia Federal Credit Union - Opening Late Thursday 10:00 AM

NorState Federal Credit Union - Opening Late Thursday at 10:00a.m.

If you have a weather-related message you would like added to this list, email us at newspi@townsquaremedia.com

Common Maine Birds

Many birds call Maine home. Here are some common birds you're likely to see while out and about in the Pine Tree State.

The 20 Most Visted Maine State Parks in 2022

Here are the 20 most visited Maine state parks and historic sites in 2022, according to the Maine Bureau of Parks and Land.

 

 

Filed Under: Aroostook County, cancellations, delays, maine, storm closings
Categories: Local News, Local News Today, Weather
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From