Aroostook County Storm Closings & Delays – Thursday, Jan. 26th
A powerful winter storm is expected to dump 8 to 14 inches of snow across Aroostook County on Thursday, leading to numerous closings and delays. Here are the latest:
Schools & Colleges
Ashland District School (SAD 32) - Closed Thursday
Fort Fairfield schools (MSAD 20) - Closed Thursday
Easton Schools – Closed Thursday
Washburn Schools (MSAD 45) - Closed Thursday
Limestone Community School - Closed Thursday (Remote learning for all LCS students)
Caribou/Stockholm schools (RSU 39) - Closed Thursday
Van Buren District School (MSAD 24) – Closed Thursday
Woodland Consolidated School - Closed Thursday
NMCC - Closed Thursday
UMPI and Houlton Center closed Thursday (including Gentile Hall)
UMFK – Campus is closed Thursday -including Blake Library and the Sports Center
Community Agencies & Offices
AAA Meals on Wheels Madawaska, Fort Kent, Frenchville, St Agatha, Van Buren - Closed Thursday
Aroostook Agency on Aging - Closed Thursday. Also RSVP Chicken Stew Fundraiser is postponed to Feb. 1
Aroostook County Action Program - Closed Thursday
Hope & Prosperity Resource Center will remain open
Aroostook Regional Transportation System (ARTS) - Closed Thursday
Child Development Services Aroostook - Closed Thursday
Full Circle Health Care LLC - Closed Thursday
Personal Services of Aroostook - Closed Thursday
Presque Isle CTC - Closed Thursday
Boys & Girls Club of Presque Isle - Closed Thursday
Healing Hearts in Caribou - Closed Thursday
Municipal & Government Offices, Libraries, Community
Fort Fairfield Community Center - Closed Thursday
Fort Fairfield Public Library - Closed Thursday
Mars Hill Recreation Dept. - Closed Thursday
Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce Closed Thursday
County of Aroostook Government Offices - Closed Thursday
Ashland Town Office and Rec Center - Closed Thursday
Grand Isle Town Office - Closed Thursday
Madawaska Town Office - Closed Thursday
Towns of Mapleton, Castle Hill and Chapman - Closed Thursday
Washburn Town Office, Rec. Center & Library - Closed Thursday
Courts
Caribou District and Superior Court - Closed Thursday
Houlton District Court - Closed Thursday
Houlton Superior Court - Closed Thursday
Fort Kent/Madawaska District Courts - Closed Thursday
Business
Gil's Sanitation - Closed Thursday - Will Be Pick Up Friday 1/27
Acadia Federal Credit Union - Opening Late Thursday 10:00 AM
NorState Federal Credit Union - Opening Late Thursday at 10:00a.m.
If you have a weather-related message you would like added to this list, email us at newspi@townsquaremedia.com
