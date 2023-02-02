Aroostook County Closings and Cancellations for Friday, Feb. 3

With forecasters calling for blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills on Friday and Saturday in northern Maine, schools and many other offices will close in the interest of public safety. Here are the latest closings and cancellations. This list will be updated frequently.

Schools, Colleges, Universities

All Valley Unified Schools in northern Aroostook - Virtual learning on Friday

University of Maine at Fort Kent – Closed Friday – Buildings will be open as warming shelters for community

Van Buren District School (SAD 24) – Closed Friday

Limestone Community School - Virtual learning on Friday

Caribou/Stockholm schools (RSU 39) – All buildings and schools will be closed

Woodland Consolidated School - Virtual learning on Friday

Presque Isle/Mapleton area schools (MSAD 1 - RSU 79) – Remote learning for all schools

Ashland District School (SAD 32) - Closed Friday

Northern Maine Community College - Closed on Friday. Check Brightspace for assignments.

UMPI & Houlton Center are closed Friday due to predicted dangerously cold weather & storm. All offices are closed except for essential employees. No in-person or live distance classes will be held.

Fort Fairfield schools (MSAD 20) - Closed Friday, including all school offices

Easton School Department - Closed on Friday

Central Aroostook schools (MSAD 42) - Closed Friday

Washburn schools (MSAD 45) - Closed Friday

Houlton area schools (RSU 29) - Closed Friday

Hodgdon area schools (MSAD 70) - Closed Friday

Southern Aroostook Community School (RSU 50) – Closed Friday

Katahdin Schools – Closed Friday

Other Aroostook County closures

Fort Fairfield Community Center – Activities cancelled Friday & Saturday. Building will be open as a warming shelter

Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce – Closed Friday

Aroostook Agency on Aging - All Friday activities are cancelled.

Child Development Services Aroostook – Closed Friday

Madawaska Town Office - Closed on Friday

Mars Hill Recreation Dept. - Community Center closed, activities cancelled

Meals on Wheels (Madawaska, Fort Kent, Frenchville, St. Agatha, Van Buren) – Closed Friday

Mi'kmaq Nation – All tribal offices are closed Friday

NorState Federal Credit Union - Closing at noon on Friday

Acadia Federal Credit Union - Closing at noon Friday. Closed on Saturday.

Hillside, Mars Hill and Star City IGA stores will be closing at 4 PM on Friday due to the weather and out of concern for the safety of staff & customers.

Warming Shelters in Aroostook County

The City of Caribou will be opening the Caribou Wellness Center at 55 Bennett Drive as a warming center on Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. If you need any assistance, please call the Caribou Police Department at 493-3301.

The Town of Fort Fairfield will be opening a warming shelter at Fort Fairfield Community Center in the gymnasium. If you need a warm place to go, please call the Police Department at 472-3808 or the Fire Department at 472-3809.

Presque Isle will have a warming shelter at The Hope and Prosperity Resource Center at 1 Edgemont Drive in Presque Isle. Friday from 8 am to 7 pm and Saturday from 8 am to 5 pm. FMI, call 554-4143.

The Town of Easton will open the Odd Fellows Hall/Rec. Center at 23 Station Street Friday and Saturday from 8AM to 8PM as a warming center. Meals are not provided. Hours may be added if needed. FMI, call 488-6601 or 227-1687.

Town of Blaine will be opening a warming center at the Old Fashion Revival Center on the Kinney Road Friday and Saturday.

Town of Limestone Warming Center will be at the Limestone Community School, 93 High Street. For more information, call 492-9037.

UMFK will provide a warming center at the Gymnasium on campus at 23 University Drive, Fort Kent. Open from 8 am - 8 pm. Friday & Saturday. Contact number is 207-551-9374.

The Town of Portage Lake will be opening their Town Hall building as a warming center Friday at 7:30 am.

More to come . . .

If you have a weather-related message you would like added to this list, email us at newspi@townsquaremedia.com