Snowmobiler Killed in Collision in Woodstock Area

A 49-year-old Somerville man has died after his snowmobile collided with a car in Lower Woodstock, N.B. Friday evening.

Woodstock RCMP said the accident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on the Beardsley Road. Investigators believe the car that was travelling on the Beardsley Road struck the snowmobile as it was crossing the road from a trail.

The man driving the snowmobile died at the scene, according to Constable Steve Killam. He was the only one on the sled. The victim's identity has not been released.

The two people in the car were not injured in the crash, Killam stated. The investigation is continuing.

