RCMP Releases Photos of Theft in Back Bay, New Brunswick
Theft from a Boat in Back Bay, New Brunswick
The St. George RCMP is investigating a theft of property after two individuals boarded a boat in Back Bay, N.B. and took several items on April 27, 2022. The incident happened in the early morning hours around 2:35 a.m. The items taken include several tools and a hockey bag.
Surveillance Photos Released
Police are releasing photos from video surveillance. The pictures include the two people of interest and a truck. Officials said, “the RCMP is now releasing the photos, and are hoping that despite the quality of the images, information from the public may help identify the individuals, or provide additional information to help the investigation.”
Description of the Individuals
A description of the two individuals involved was also given. At the time of the theft, one of the suspects was wearing green rubber boots, blue jeans, a gray ball cap and a blue shirt.
The other person was wearing a black ball cap, black hoodie with a logo printed in white on the front.
Description of the Pickup Truck
The vehicle used is described as a blue pickup truck. There’s also white lettering on the windshield. The roof is black or dark gray and the driver’s door is also black or dark gray, said the RCMP. There appears to be no tailgate. The truck looks like it has a ”lift kit” installed. One other distinctive feature is a lighting system on the back.
Call the RCMP or Use Crime Stoppers
Contact the St. George RCMP at 506-755-1130 if you have any information related to this theft of property or recognize the individuals. You can report the information anonymously by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.