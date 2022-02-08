Stolen Mobile Shower Trailer

A mobile shower Trailer was stolen outside a business in Traceyville, New Brunswick, and The Oromocto RCMP is asking the public for information.

The theft happened between January 22 and January 27 on the 3300 block of Route 101.

Photos Released to Help Investigation

Photos are being released to help with the investigation. The RCMP is looking for information to help identify the individual or individuals involved.

RCMP RCMP loading...

Description of Trailer

The two-station mobile shower trailer is 4.87 meters long (16 feet) It is described as white with a dotted red reflector line around the base. It has two doors on the passenger side with two sets of pull-out steps. There are two showers inside.

RCMP RCMP loading...

Report Information to the RCMP & Crime Stoppers

Contact the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-4300 if you have any information about the trailer theft, or if you saw anything suspicious in the area between January 22 and January 27, 2022. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca. You can find more about Crime Stoppers on their Facebook page.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates

Look for updates on this news story when information is released and made available to the public. Listen to newscasts on the radio, on streaming and on the app (free download).

Massive Property has Unique Bonuses, Woodland, Maine