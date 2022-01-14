RCMP Looking for Persons of Interest after Multiple Purse Thefts

Purses & Wallets Stolen

There have been over 10 reports in the Moncton area of purses being stolen at grocery and convenience stores. Police said they believe the thefts are connected. This has been going on since November 2021.

The Codiac Regional RCMP is looking for the public to help identify the suspects. There are photos from video surveillance.

Officials said the purses are stolen when one suspect distracts a customer while the other suspect steals the purse or wallet from a shopping cart.

Persons of Interest

The first person is described as a tall man with a small build, standing at 183 centimeters (six feet). During one of the thefts, he was wearing a black baseball hat, green shirt, black leather jacket and a silver nechlace.

The second person is a woman with medium build. Her height was unknown. She was seen in one of the incidents wearing a red and white scarf and black jacket.

"You can help deter these types of thefts by always keeping your purse within your line of sight and never leaving it unattended," says S/Sgt. Dave MacDonnell with the Codiac Regional RCMP. "You should also check your financial activity on a monthly basis for any inconsistencies."

Provide Information

Contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 if you have any information about the individuals or the thefts. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

