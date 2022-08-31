The New Brunswick RCMP is leading the search for a 15-year-old boy who fell into the ocean from a fishing boat off the coast of Pointe-Sapin, in northern New Brunswick.

On Monday, August 29, the Richibucto RCMP assisted the Halifax Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre as they responded to a distress call. At approximately 9:45 a.m., the JRCC received a report that 15-year-old Justin Landry had fallen off a fishing vessel several kilometers off the Pointe-Sapin wharf.

Several people and agencies assisted with the initial search efforts, including more than 20 local boats, the Canadian Coast Guard, a Transport Canada aircraft and a search and rescue helicopter, according to the RCMP.

At around 8 p.m. Monday, the Halifax JRCC suspended their search for the missing teen, and the New Brunswick RCMP assumed a lead role in the investigation to locate him. Specialized policing services are assisting, including the RCMP Helicopter and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team. A Fisheries and Oceans Canada vessel and officers are also providing assistance.

Justin Landry is considered a missing person. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, green rubber pants, and green rubber boots. Police continue to be in contact with his family.

Anyone with information that could help locate Landry is asked to contact the Richibucto RCMP at (506) 523-4611.