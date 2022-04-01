Presque Isle Man Sentenced in Maine Meth Trafficking Case

A 25-year-old Presque Isle man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday to 10 years in prison for his part in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in northern and central Maine.

Zane Willhide was ordered to spend ten years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee.

The sentence was handed down by Judge Lance E. Walker in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

Court records show that over a ten-month period – between July 2018 and May 2019 – members of the drug ring obtained meth in western and southern states from sources in Mexico. Willhide and his co-conspirators then distributed the drugs in Aroostook County and other parts of central and northern Maine, McElwee said.

Eleven others, the majority of whom are from Aroostook County, have already been sentenced to prison for their part in the drug trafficking conspiracy. Five additional members of the group have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

Here are the people involved in the Maine meth trafficking ring:

Joel “Jody” Strother of Presque Isle, sentenced to 27 years in prison

Tyler Neece of Presque Isle, sentenced to 13 ½ years in prison

Taylor Lovely of Mapleton, sentenced to 13 years in prison

Brian Saunders of Dedham, Maine, sentenced to 13 years in prison

Kaleb Dahlgren of Presque Isle, sentenced to 10 years in prison

Reece Humphrey of Presque Isle sentenced to 10 years in prison

Andrew Torres of Van Buren sentenced to 6 years in prison

Jeff Curtis, of Castle Hill, sentenced to 5 years in prison

Nathan Corbin of Caribou, sentenced to 4 years in prison

Dylan Begin of Houlton, sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison

Michael Deveau of Presque Isle, sentenced to 3 years in prison

Josh Cook of Mars Hill, pleaded guilty

Crystal Greenlaw of Presque Isle, pleaded guilty

Greg Libby of Caribou, pleaded guilty

Robert Poliero of Presque Isle, pleaded guilty

Olivia Carr of Bangor, pleaded guilty

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Homeland Security Investigations and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) investigated this case. Multiple state and local law enforcement agencies assisted with the investigation.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation.