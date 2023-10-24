Police Chase across Maine County Lines Ends in Crash
A 28-year-old man was arrested Monday after a police chase across several counties and a crash into a utility pole.
Wanted Man Led Police on Chase
Police attempted to stop Cesar J. Vergara from Cicero, Illinois in Franklin County near Farmington around 11:57 am. He was wanted for Aggravated Domestic Violence Assault.
Suspect Avoided Tire Deflation Device
Cicero fled from police on Route 4 and headed to Livermore and Turner. Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office used a tire deflation device to stop him. He was able to avoid the spike mats and continued.
Spike Mats Successfully Deployed
The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office picked up the pursuit as the suspect drove into Auburn. A deputy successfully deployed the spike mats on Center Street.
Police: Suspect Deliberately Hit Pole at Car Dealership
The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said “the suspect vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole in front of the Chevrolet dealership in what appeared to be a deliberate act.”
Suspect Taken to Hospital with Injuries
Cicero was apprehended and taken to a hospital for minor injuries. The black 2015 GMC SUV was damaged and towed away.
Felony Charges
Cicero faces several charges including his warrant, felony charges of eluding a law enforcement officer and passing a roadblock in Androscoggin County.
