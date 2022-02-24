Pickup Truck and ATV Stolen

A pickup truck and an ATV were stolen outside a snowmobile club in Sormany, New Brunswick between Friday, February 18 and Saturday, February 19, 2022.

RCMP Looking for Information from the Public

Chaleur Region RCMP is asking the public for help with information about the theft.

Description of the Pickup Truck and ATV

Police said the 2010 GMC Sierra truck and the green 2002 Baja Motor Sport Wilderness Trail 250 ATV were stolen from a parking lot on Sormany Road. The pickup truck is gray with license plate number COE 967. It had a red snow plow on the front end when it was taken. There was also an ATV in the bed of the GMC Sierra. The vehicle identification number 1GTSKVE32AZ123167. A photo of the ATV was not available and released.

Contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers

Contact the Chaleur Region RCMP at 506-548-7771 if you have any information about the pickup truck and ATV, or if you witnessed any suspicious activity between Friday, February 18 and Saturday, February 19, 2022. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

