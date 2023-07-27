New Town Manager in Fort Fairfield, Maine

Fort Fairfield has hired Tim Goff as the new town manager. He is replacing the former town manager, Andrea Powers, who resigned in September 2022. Dan Foster was the town manager of Fort Fairfield for many years from 1998 to 2013.

Fort Fairfield Officials Focused on Financial Plans for Growth

Officials in the town are looking forward to continuing to build the downtown as well as keep developing financial plans for the area to grow.

Fort Fairfield Native and Former Economic Director

Goff is from Fort Fairfield who worked as a reporter in Portland for close to 15 years. Up until 2017, he previously served as Fort Fairfield’s economic director and chamber of commerce director, according to the Bangor Daily News.

New Town Manager Starts in October 2023

Prior to taking the position, Goff had been working at Machias Savings Bank as the Presque Isle branch manager. He will start the town manager job in October.

