Fort Fairfield Woman Crashed in a Utility Pole in Easton, Maine

A 48-year-old woman from Fort Fairfield was uninjured after her car hit a utility pole in a single-vehicle crash Monday on Route 1A in Easton.

Fort Fairfield Woman Hit a Utility Pole in Single-Vehicle Crash

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said Stephanie Dubay was driving south around noon when her 2012 Chevy Impala left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Driver not Injured and Vehicle Towed Away

Dubay was not injured in the crash, according to WAGM News. Her vehicle was heavily damaged and towed away from the scene.

Sheriff’s Office said Driver Distraction was the Cause

Driver distraction is believed to be the cause of the crash, said the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

First Responders Assisting Law Enforcement

First responders included the Easton Fire Department and Presque Isle EMS.

