Man & Woman Arrested after Assaulting Fort Fairfield Officer

A 37-year-old Van Buren man and a 34-year-old Fort Fairfield woman were arrested Sunday after a police chase and assaulting an officer.

Male Suspect Led Police on Chase

The Fort Fairfield Police Department said officers tried to pull over Joseph N. Levesque on Main Street. Police had outstanding warrants for him and were aware that his license was suspended for being a Habitual Offender.

Man Fled into Apartment

Levseque did not stop and fled from police in a white Chevrolet Tahoe. He then fled on foot into an apartment on Fort Hill Street in Fort Fairfield, said the Chief of Police Matthew E. Cummings. Police knew the residence was where Levesque was living. He was pursued inside the apartment.

Woman Assaulted Police and Man Tried to Strangle Officer

“Upon entering the building, the officer was assaulted by a female, who was identified as Jayna Easler of Fort Fairfield. While trying to arrest the Easler, Levesque emerged from the residence and assaulted the officer by attempting to strangle him. The officer was able to get Levesque into custody and secure him in his cruiser,” said Chief Cummings. Additional officers reported to the scene and assisted in the arrests.

Male Suspect Facing Several Charges

Levesque is charged with Assault on an Officer, Obstructing Criminal Prosecution, Operating after Suspension (Habitual Offender); Refusing to Submit to Arrest or Detention, Obstructing Government Administration, Violation of Conditions of Release and Operating Under the Influence of Drugs.

Outstanding Warrants

Cummings said Levesque had 9 active warrants for his arrest for failure to appear for various offenses in other communities. Levesque also has 7 active sets of bail conditions.

Female Suspect Faces Charges

Easler is facing charges for Assault on an Officer, Refusal to Submit to Arrest or Detention and Obstructing Government Administration.

Court Dates

Easler posted bail and will appear in Presque Isle Unified Court on March 13, 2024. Levesque was taken to the Aroostook County Jail. His court appearance was scheduled for January 16, 2024.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation remains open. More charges are pending with other people at the scene. Fort Fairfield Police were assisted by the U.S. Border Patrol and by the Presque Isle Police Department.

