Firefighters Battle Amish Barn Fire in Fort Fairfield, Maine
The Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue and the Easton Fire Department helped put out an Amish barn fire on Forest Avenue in Fort Fairfield on Monday afternoon.
Fire Started Outside Barn
Fort Fairfield Fire Chief Mike Jalbert said the blaze started when an outside fire caught the barn on fire, according to WAGM News.
Barn was Saved
The barn was saved and there were no injuries. No other parts of the property were damaged. Chief Jalbert said the efforts of the Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue and Easton Fire Department contained the fire.
