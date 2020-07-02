New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

An Atlantic province travel bubble will go into effect on Friday, July 3, allowing residents of the Atlantic provinces to travel within the four provinces without the requirement to self-isolate, as announced last week by the Council of Atlantic Premiers.

New Brunswickers will be able to cross interprovincial borders into the other Atlantic provinces without the need to self-isolate provided they:

have not travelled outside of the Atlantic provinces for any reason, including work or personal travel, in the past 14 days (New Brunswickers returning from work in another Canadian province or territory continue to not be required to self-isolate when they return to New Brunswick);

have not been advised to self-isolate;

are not awaiting results of a COVID-19 test;

are not a child experiencing the symptom of purple markings on the fingers or toes;

are not experiencing at least two of the following symptoms: fever above 38°C or signs of fever (such as chills); a new cough or worsening chronic cough; sore throat; runny nose; headache; a new onset of fatigue; a new onset of muscle pain; diarrhea; and loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell.



Atlantic Canadians will be able to travel to and from New Brunswick without the requirement to self-isolate but will be asked to provide proof of their province of residence. Visitors from other Canadian provinces and territories must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival and may then travel within the Maritime provinces. All visitors must answer health screening questions from border officers before being admitted to New Brunswick. The questionnaire can be printed and the contact information completed in advance of travel.

“We need all New Brunswickers and visitors to our province to continue to actively follow public health safety measures,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

Each Atlantic province will choose its own public health processes to track and monitor people that enter their province. Motorists should anticipate delays due to screening measures. In addition, each of the provinces in the Atlantic bubble, may have distinct rules for health-care workers crossing interprovincial borders to enable them to manage their staffing requirements and the pressures within their respective health-care systems.

New Brunswickers should consult the websites of Prince Edward Island , Nova Scotia or Newfoundland and Labrador before travelling to these provinces to determine the current regulations, requirements and documentation required.

No new cases

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 165 and 160 have recovered, including 36 related to the outbreak in Zone 5 (Campbellton region). There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is three. Two patients are hospitalized in an intensive care unit. As of today, 43,614 tests have been conducted.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online .