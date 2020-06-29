New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

A COVID-19 dashboard is now online at the following links to provide New Brunswickers with quick access to more information about the pandemic in the province:

The new site allows users to see more location-specific data than the previous coronavirus information web page.

“New Brunswick is leading the country in reopening its economy. Keeping people informed so we can build on our success in a safe way is crucial,” said Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart. “Having more information online will allow New Brunswickers to understand the current situation and make informed decisions in order to help keep themselves, their families and their communities safe.”

The site will be updated daily with the latest data about COVID-19 in the province including the number of coronavirus tests performed, the number of active cases and the number of hospitalizations. The dashboard is being populated using data provided by regional health authorities, the Department of Health and the Department of Public Safety.

The site also provides data for health zones, health-care facilities and points of entry for the province.

No new cases

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 165 and 158 have recovered, including 34 related to the outbreak in Zone 5 (Campbellton region). There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is 5. Two patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of today, 42,925 tests have been conducted.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.