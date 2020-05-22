New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

The provincial government’s COVID-19 recovery plan is moving gradually to the next level.

The yellow level includes the reopening of more businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of the virus.

“It has been possible to reach this phase of our recovery plan because New Brunswickers have been vigilant about following the directives of Public Health,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “With more businesses reopening and activities resuming throughout the province, it is up to all of us to make sure we continue to take care to keep each other safe.”

Under the yellow level, more restrictions are being eased, subject to maintaining physical distancing measures, general guidelines from Public Health and the Guidelines for New Brunswick Workplaces issued by WorkSafeNB.

Businesses that choose to reopen during this phase must prepare an operational plan that can be provided to officials, if requested.

“While social and economic activities increase, and restrictions are relaxed, please remember that people can spread COVID-19 up to two days before they have symptoms or feel sick,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Please continue to limit your close contacts to prevent the chance of spreading the virus, especially to those who are more vulnerable to complications of COVID-19.”

Effective today:

Your two-household bubble can be extended to close friends and family. It is recommended that gatherings indoors be limited to 10 or fewer people. Continue to keep gatherings as small as possible, especially if you have a vulnerable person in your family or a child who attends daycare.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses may open, including acupuncturists and naturopaths.

Personal services and businesses may open, including barbers, hairstylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists and tattoo artists.

On Friday, May 29:

Outdoor public gatherings of 50 people or fewer will be permitted with physical distancing.

Religious services, including wedding and funerals, of 50 people or fewer may take place indoors or outdoors with physical distancing.

Elective surgeries and other non-emergency health-care services will increase.

Low-contact team sports will be permitted. Sports may operate as per the guidance provided by their respective national or provincial organizations if they identify means to limit the number and intensity of close contacts during play. Players should check with their local organization to ensure it will be operating. All provincial, regional and local leagues shall maintain operational plans. Sport organizations can contact the Sport and Recreation Branch of the Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture for more information. Youth leagues must ensure that spectators are limited to one accompanying adult per child.

The following will be permitted to open:

o swimming pools, saunas and waterparks

o gyms, yoga and dance studios

o rinks and indoor recreational facilities

o pool halls and bowling alleys

On June 19, overnight camps will be allowed to open.

Opening of other sectors to be determined

The reopening of casinos, amusement centres, bingo halls, arcades, cinemas, bars (without seating), large live performance venues and large public gatherings will be determined once additional evidence is available on the province’s success in managing a resurgence of the virus.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.

Temporary foreign workers to be permitted

Starting May 29, temporary foreign workers may enter New Brunswick under strict public health guidance, including isolating for 14 days before beginning work.

“We are still prioritizing the safety of New Brunswickers but, as we restart our economy, we also have to find ways to meet the needs of the agriculture and seafood sectors,” said Higgs. “After consulting with the experts, including Public Health authorities, we have determined that the risk to New Brunswickers is now low, as long as strict safety measures remain in place.”

Post-secondary education institutions

Registered students can move to the province to resume or start studies at New Brunswick post-secondary institutions for the fall semester. This includes students from other provinces and from outside of the country. They will be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Students are not permitted to commute daily from outside New Brunswick to attend classes.

Playgrounds

Early learning and child care facilities will now be permitted to resume using outdoor playgrounds and equipment, provided they continue to follow the required stringent cleaning protocols. More information on which school facilities are open to the public, such as playgrounds and sports fields, is available through each respective school district.

Local governments can open their parks and playgrounds if they can ensure they meet the requirements outlined by Public Health.

State of emergency remains in effect

The latest version of New Brunswick’s State of Emergency mandatory order is available online.

No new cases

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 today.

To date 21,752 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick. There have been 121 confirmed cases. The number of active cases is one and 120 people have recovered from their illness. None of the active cases are in hospital.

Future COVID-19 media briefings

Future news conferences and news releases regarding COVID-19 will be scheduled and issued as required.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19, including the latest testing numbers in New Brunswick, will continue to be available online daily.