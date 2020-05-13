New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

For the seventh consecutive day, Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick remains at 120; the number of active cases is two and 118 people have recovered. Neither of the active cases is in the hospital. As of today, 18,858 tests have been conducted.

New Brunswick is currently in Phase 2 (Orange) of the COVID-19 recovery, which is aimed at the reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission. These activities include elective surgeries and other non-emergency health services such as dental, physiotherapy, optometry and massage therapy.

“Caution is still required,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “As we continue along the road to recovery, we must do all we can to protect those who are at great risk from COVID-19. We are in this together, and we can get through it together.”

Vulnerable New Brunswickers

Russell urged New Brunswickers to be mindful of the impact that COVID-19 can have on vulnerable members of society. The elderly are particularly susceptible, as are those with underlying medical conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure, lung disease, cancer and diabetes. Complications are also possible in those with weakened immune systems.

The homeless and those with addictions or substance use issues as well as residents of special care homes and adult residential facilities are at risk.

Russell said New Brunswickers can protect the vulnerable by avoiding visiting them if you feel unwell and by offering to pick up groceries and other supplies for them, so they can avoid places where they may come into contact with the virus.

Working NB Virtual Job Fair

On May 12 and 13 the provincial government hosted a virtual job fair to help connect those looking for jobs with employers. More than 50 employers ranging from the seafood industry to the IT sector were represented, along with government departments. Data available show that as of this morning, 1,833 job-seekers participated in the event.

“We need New Brunswickers to step up for our province and for the industries that have jobs available, especially in the seafood processing and agriculture sectors,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “We must continue to work together, to support New Brunswick businesses and industries, to take care of one another, and to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

