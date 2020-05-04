New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported no new cases of COVD-19 in the province for the 16th consecutive day.

The number of confirmed and recovered cases in New Brunswick remains at 118.

The latest updates and information on confirmed COVID-19 cases and laboratory testing in New Brunswick are available online.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said New Brunswickers must continue to stay at home, practise physical distancing, and wash their hands frequently to help slow the spread of the virus.

“Going as long as we have with no new cases is a significant achievement, matched by very few jurisdictions anywhere in the world,” Russell said. “We have flattened the curve in New Brunswick. But keeping it flat will require continued vigilance, sacrifice and co-operation from everyone in our province.”

Russell said maintaining controls on the province’s borders is required to limit the spread of the virus from neighbouring jurisdictions. But even with these controls, she said it is likely that there will be more cases in the weeks and months ahead.

“Just because we have not detected new cases does not mean the virus is gone,” said Russell. “Continued success will be measured by how we respond to new outbreaks if they happen.”

Job-matching platform launched

A virtual job matching platform called JobMatchNB was launched today to connect New Brunswickers with available positions. Employers can add jobs into the system and they will appear on the site within a few days.

“We need New Brunswickers to step up for New Brunswick to fill these positions,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “By stepping up, you will be playing an important role in helping your community, and our province’s economy.”

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.