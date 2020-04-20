New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health reports no new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Of the 118 cases previously confirmed, 66 are travel-related, 42 are close contacts of confirmed cases and 10 are the result of community transmission. There are no cases currently under investigation.

During the pandemic, 13 people have been hospitalized and eight have since been discharged. Two of the five patients remaining in hospital are in an intensive care unit.

As of today, 10,970 tests have been conducted.

To date, 98 people have recovered.

This is the sixth day in the last 10 that a new case of COVID-19 has not been reported. In the past week, there have been just four new cases.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said patience and vigilance are still required to further slow the spread of the virus.

“Make no mistake – this pandemic is not over, in this province or anywhere else in the world,” said Russell. “We must remain on our guard and keep doing what has gotten us to this stage. That means continuing to stay at home, in your own home, as much as possible.”

Premier Blaine Higgs thanked New Brunswickers for their hard work and sacrifice in keeping the cases of COVID-19 at a minimum.

“Because you paid attention and put the health and safety of your fellow New Brunswickers first, we have been able to slow the virus’s spread,” said Higgs. “We have been fortunate in New Brunswick, but we must not take this for granted. We must continue to follow the directives of Public Health.”

Kearl Lake work site

Russell reported on a recent COVID-19 outbreak at an oil sands work site at Kearl Lake, Alberta, north of Fort McMurray. The outbreak has been linked to cases in British Columbia and Saskatchewan, where workers from the site returned home.

Russell urged any New Brunswickers who have recently been at Kearl Lake, or have had close contact with anyone recently working there, to self-isolate for 14 days as per travel instructions and call 811 for further instructions.

“Even if you feel well and are showing no symptoms, you may still be carrying the virus and may infect others around you,” said Russell.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.