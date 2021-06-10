New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported that 72.8 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Another 15,365 people need to receive their first dose to reach the 75 per cent mark, which is necessary to begin loosening pandemic restrictions under the province’s Path to Green.

Anyone eligible for a vaccine who has not already received their first dose can book an appointment online through a Vitalité or Horizon Health Network clinic or by contacting a participating pharmacy. Walk-in clinics are also available for those who wish to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The full list of locations, including dates and times, is available online.

Vaccination rate increasing among staff at long-term care facilities

Vaccination rates among staff at the province’s 563 long-term care facilities continues to increase. As of Wednesday, June 9, 77.1 per cent of long-term care staff have been reported as receiving at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Information on vaccination rates in long-term care facilities is available online.

Three new cases

Public Health reported three new cases Thursday.

The one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) is an individual 50-59.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is an individual 20-29.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is an individual 70-79.

All three of these cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,283. Since yesterday, seven people have recovered for a total of 2,137 recoveries. There have been 44 deaths, and the number of active cases is 101. Four patients in total are hospitalized. Three patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,021 tests were conducted for a total of 347,501.

COVID-19 testing in Nackawic

A temporary, outdoor COVID-19 testing clinic will be set up in the parking lot of the Nackawic Health Centre, 135 Otis Dr., in response to recent possible public exposures in the area.

The testing clinic will be by appointment only and will be open today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure in the region, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 for an appointment. When requesting a test online, please select “Nackawic” as your preferred site. When you are called for an appointment, indicate that you wish to be tested at the temporary site in Nackawic.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.