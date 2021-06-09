New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported that 72.2 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Wednesday’s update includes some New Brunswickers who received their vaccination outside the province. There may be other residents who received their vaccination out of the province who have yet to come forward and self-identify. As they come forward, their numbers will be added to the total.

Another 19,511 people need to receive their first vaccine dose to reach the 75 per cent mark, which is necessary to begin loosening pandemic restrictions under the province’s Path to Green.

Anyone eligible for a vaccine who has not already received their first dose can book an appointment online through a Vitalité or Horizon Health Network clinic or by contacting a participating pharmacy.

Vaccination clinics for students and staff at middle and high school

School districts will be communicating directly with families to inform them of opportunities for middle school and high school students to participate in vaccination clinics at schools, or, of the potential for them to be bused to walk-in clinics.

Busing was available today to the Vitalité walk-in clinic in Bathurst for students at:

Bathurst High School;

École secondaire Nepisiguit; and

École Place des jeunes (for students aged 12 and up).

A clinic at Simonds High School in Saint John will be held on Thursday, June 10, for students at the following high schools:

Simonds High School;

Saint John High School;

St. Malachy’s Memorial High School; and

Harbourview High School.

Busing will be available on Thursday, June 10, to the Vitalité clinic in Edmundston for students at:

Carrefour de la Jeunesse;

École Notre-Dame (for students aged 12 and up); and

École Saint-Jacques (for students aged 12 and up).

“Our students, teachers and school staff are all anxious for a school year with more freedom to socialize, more extracurricular activities and more sports,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy. “Part of planning for a healthy and safe return to normal in September means having as many students and staff as possible fully vaccinated. We have been working with the districts and Public Health to make it easier for students between the ages of 12 and 18 to get to clinics, roll up their sleeves, and get vaccinated. We are encouraging families to get their consent forms signed and ready to go.”

Case at Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton

A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton on June 8 and the school community has been notified. The school is open today and, unless otherwise directed by Public Health, students should continue to follow their regular learning schedule. If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Outbreak declared at apartment complex in Oromocto

Public Health has officially declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vida Living, an apartment building in Oromocto. As of today, 11 cases are related to this outbreak.

“All the residents at this complex have received direction and advice from Public Health,” said Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health. “That direction varies for each individual depending upon their respective level of risk and their contact with cases.”

13 new cases

Public Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

an individual 40-49; and

an individual 50-59.

Both are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The six cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

three people 20-29; and

an individual 60-69.

Four cases are under investigation and the other two are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The one case in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) is an individual 19 and under and the case is under investigation.

The three cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under; and

two people 60-69.

Two of the cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the other case is under investigation.

The one case in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) is an individual 50-59 and is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,280. Since yesterday, seven people have recovered for a total of 2,130 recoveries. There have been 44 deaths, and the number of active cases is 105. Four patients in total are hospitalized. Three patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,167 tests were conducted for a total of 346,480.

COVID-19 testing in Nackawic

A temporary, outdoor COVID-19 testing clinic will be set up in the parking lot of Horizon’s Nackawic Health Centre, 135 Otis Dr., in response to recent possible public exposures in the area.

The testing clinic will be by appointment only and will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, and Friday, June 11.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure in the region, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 for an appointment. When requesting a test online, please select “Nackawic” as your preferred site. When you are called for an appointment, indicate that you wish to be tested at the temporary site in Nackawic.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.