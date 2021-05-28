New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Heath encourages everyone who has not yet received their first dose of a vaccination to book an appointment.

On May 27, the provincial government announced guidelines outlining the path toward the Green level of the COVID-19 recovery plan. The plan includes three phases to slowly loosen restrictions, with target dates based on anticipated vaccination rates and low numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations. New Brunswick’s path to Green is available online.

The first target for relaxing restrictions is June 7 if 75 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have received their first vaccination dose and if hospitalizations are manageable.

“If you have not yet had your first dose you can book an appointment through Vitalité or Horizon health network clinics or through a participating pharmacy,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

Anyone 12 or older is now eligible for an appointment for the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination rate increasing among staff at long-term care facilities

Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch welcomed the news that vaccination rates among staff at the province’s 563 long-term care facilities are rapidly increasing. Since May 27, the number of facilities with less than 50 per cent of staff vaccinated dropped from 99 to 86.

As of today, all 70 nursing homes have staff vaccination rates above 50 per cent.

“This rapid progress is no surprise to me or to staff at the department,” said Fitch. “We know the workers at these facilities are dedicated to protecting and serving our most vulnerable seniors. I encourage anyone working at these facilities who has not already made a vaccination appointment to do so as soon as possible.”

Information on vaccination rates in long-term care facilities is available online.

Nine new cases

Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Friday. This includes one travel-related case of a New Brunswicker who is isolating outside the province.

The one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) is an individual 50-59 and is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The two cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows.

an individual 50-59; and

an individual 60-69.

Both cases are travel related and one individual is out of province.

The four cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under.

All four cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The two cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under; and

an individual 40-49.

Both cases are travel related.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,181. Since yesterday, three people have recovered for a total of 1,998 recoveries. There have been 43 deaths, and the number of active cases is 139. Seven patients are hospitalized in total. Six patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in intensive care. One patient is hospitalized out of province and is in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,682 tests were conducted for a total of 331,080.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.