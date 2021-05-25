New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The six cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

three people 20-29;

an individual 30-39;

an individual 40-49; and

an individual 50-59.

Three cases are related to travel and three are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The three cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under; and

an individual 30-39.

All three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,153. Since yesterday, nine people have recovered for a total of 1,975 recoveries. There have been 43 deaths, and the number of active cases is 134. Five patients are hospitalized in total. Four patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,101 tests were conducted for a total of 325,858.

Cases in school and child-care facility in Zone 3

Two positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Priestman Street School in Fredericton and the school community has been notified. Students, staff and their families have been directed by Public Health to self-isolate until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. Today is an operational response day. Students will learn online on Wednesday, May 26. School staff will contact families directly regarding any further impact on learning.

A second positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the Fredericton YMCA daycare, 570 York St. and affected families were notified. Staff, children and families who attend the child-care facility are advised to restrict their movements for essential services only for the next 48 hours to allow for contact tracing and to stay close to their telephone so Public Health representatives can get in touch if needed.

If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

When a case is confirmed in a school or child-care facility, Public Health evaluates the situation on a case-by-case basis with the goals of minimizing risk to students and staff, minimizing the impact on learning and supporting contact tracing.

Outbreak at special care home in Zone 1

Following one recent confirmed case of COVID-19, Public Health has declared an outbreak at Ti Bons Soins, a memory care home in Shediac (Zone 1).

Members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team are on site providing support for residents and the facility’s care team. Testing of residents and staff will take place today.

“We are working hard to protect our most vulnerable residents,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “While vaccinations are helping, we must remain vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.”

Vaccine update

More than 55 per cent of the province’s population over the age of 12 have now received at least one dose of a vaccine.

More than 60,500 people were vaccinated in New Brunswick last week.

“We continue to make incredible progress in rolling out our vaccination plan,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “We expect that 60 per cent of New Brunswickers will be vaccinated by the end of this week. This is positive news, but even if you have received your first dose or are fully vaccinated, it is imperative that everyone continues to follow the guidelines for the Yellow alert level.”

Exposure notifications

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping can identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Zone 1 (Moncton region):

Extreme Windows, 80 Loftus St., Moncton, on Tuesday, May 18, Wednesday, May 19, Thursday, May 20 and Friday, May 21 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Subway, 100 Morton Ave., Moncton, on Wednesday, May 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

TD Bank, 525 Regis St., Dieppe, on Saturday, May 22 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Public Health has also identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Fredericton:

Aldo Shoes, 1381 Regent St., on Wednesday, May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Le Château, 1381 Regent St., on Wednesday, May 19, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Lawtons Drugs, 1381 Regent St., on Wednesday, May 19 and Thursday, May 20, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Costco, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on Friday, May 21, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Dollarama, 1033 Prospect St., on Friday, May 21, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Giant Tiger, 1160 Smythe St., on Friday, May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Public Health is now offering COVID-19 testing for all New Brunswickers who have been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

People experiencing one or more symptom are also encouraged to get tested.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.