New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) is an individual 20-29. This case is under investigation.

The four cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

two individuals 19 and under;

an individual 20-29; and

an individual 30-39.

Of these, three cases are contacts of a previously confirmed case and the other one is travel related.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,045. Since yesterday, 16 people have recovered for a total of 1,887 recoveries. There have been 41 deaths, and the number of active cases is 116. Ten patients are hospitalized in total. Six patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in an intensive care unit. Four patients are hospitalized out of province. Yesterday, 1,362 tests were conducted for a total of 310,906.

New Brunswick continues to use AstraZeneca vaccine

The province is continuing to offer the AstraZeneca vaccine to those 55 and older who have provided their informed consent. Currently the supply of AstraZeneca is limited, with fewer than 4,000 doses available in the province. It is being used primarily for those who are homebound and unable to access another vaccine.

More than 13,000 more doses of AstraZeneca are expected to be delivered to the province later this month. These will be used as second doses for those who received their first dose of AstraZeneca and wish to receive it for their second dose. Depending upon the supply, it may also be offered to people 55 and older who would like to receive it as a first dose.

“AstraZeneca is one of the vaccine tools we are using to fight COVID-19,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “It is approved by Health Canada and has proven to be very effective in other parts of the world, such as in the United Kingdom, which has seen a substantial drop in hospitalizations and death. Supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine is relatively low in New Brunswick, so we are using it strategically as it does not have the same refrigeration requirements as other vaccines.”

Vaccine update

More than 44 per cent of the province’s population over the age of 12, which is more than 300,000 people, have now received at least one dose of a vaccine.

“On May 13 we set a new single-day record for COVID-19 vaccinations in New Brunswick, with 10,400 doses administered,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard.

Vaccine appointments at pharmacies

A document is now available online which shows both the availability of vaccine appointments at participating pharmacies and the best way to contact each pharmacy. The document was prepared by the New Brunswick Pharmacists Association.

The availability of appointments is subject to change. In some cases, availabilities indicated in the document may be filled by the time you try to book an appointment.

This list will be updated weekdays based upon information provided by the New Brunswick Pharmacists’ Association. When contacting a pharmacy, please do so through the preferred booking method identified in the document.

Vaccination rates in long-term care facilities

The Department of Social Development is working with its partners to encourage staff in long-term care facilities to get vaccinated. The goal is to provide a safe environment for everybody, particularly for the vulnerable seniors living in these facilities.

To keep New Brunswickers better informed, a chart of vaccination rates for long-term care facilities will be posted online early next week.

Outbreak declared at medical facilities in Fredericton

Horizon Health Network has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, the Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation and the Veterans Health Unit. Information on the impact upon these facilities is available online.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.