New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Friday. This includes two travel-related cases of New Brunswickers who are isolating outside the province.

The three cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

two people 20-29; and

an individual 30-39.

All three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) is an individual 50-59 and is travel related.

The three cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

two people 50-59; and

an individual 60-69.

One case is travel related, one is a contact of a previously confirmed case and the other is under investigation.

The one case in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) is an individual 50-59 and is travel related.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,988. Since yesterday, 10 people have recovered for a total of 1,807 recoveries. There have been 40 deaths, and the number of active cases is 140. Eight patients are hospitalized, including two in an intensive care unit. Three of the eight patients are hospitalized out of province. Yesterday, 1,520 tests were conducted for a total of 302,136.

Out-of-province COVID-19 cases

New Brunswick residents who are in another Canadian jurisdiction at the time of being diagnosed with COVID-19 are recorded in New Brunswick statistics, as long as they have a valid Medicare card and a New Brunswick home address.

These cases, including out-of-province hospitalizations, are counted in the health zones of their home communities.

This is the practice in most Canadian jurisdictions.

Outbreak over at special care home in Grand Bay-Westfield

Public Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak officially over at Murray Street Lodge in Grand Bay-Westfield in Zone 2 (Saint John region).

On April 21 an outbreak had been declared following a confirmed COVID-19 case at the facility. Staff and residents of the facility were re-tested several times to confirm the end of the outbreak.

Exposure notifications

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location and date in Saint John:

Irving Big Stop, 783 Fairville Blvd., on Sunday, May 2 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location and date in Moncton:

Tim Horton’s, 85 Harrisville Blvd., on Monday, May 3, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Reminder of Orange and Yellow levels

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska region, Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.

No travel is recommended in or out of areas in the Orange levels but travel between areas in Orange is permitted. Travel among Yellow level areas is also permitted.