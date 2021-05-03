New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health confirmed today that an individual who is over 90 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) has died as a result of COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 38.

The person was a resident of Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls.

“I am saddened to learn that another person has lost their life as a result of COVID-19,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “I join all New Brunswickers in sharing sincere condolences with this person’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

“It is never easy to hear that a New Brunswicker has passed away because of the virus,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “I encourage everyone to keep the grieving family and friends of this person in their thoughts and prayers.”

15 new cases

Public Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) is an individual 30-39. This case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The three cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

an individual 30-39;

an individual 40-49; and

an individual 50-59.

One case is under investigation, one case is travel related and the other case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The five cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

an individual under 19;

an individual 30-39;

an individual 40-49; and

two people 60-69.

Three of the cases are contacts of a previously confirmed case and two are travel-related.

The three cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

two people 50-59; and

an individual 90 and over.

All three are contacts of a previously confirmed case and are linked to the outbreak at Pavillon Beau-Lieu.

The one case in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) is an individual 50-59 and is travel related.

The two cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

an individual 40-49; and

an individual 50-59.

Both cases are travel related.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,954. Since yesterday, eight people have recovered for a total of 1,773 recoveries. There have been 38 deaths, and the number of active cases is 142. Six patients are hospitalized, including two in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,339 tests were conducted for a total of 295,822.

Update on outbreak at the University of New Brunswick residence, Fredericton campus

Residents and staff of Elizabeth Parr-Johnston residence are to be tested again today. So far, all test results from this residence have been negative. If today’s test results are all negative, their isolation could be lifted as early as Wednesday, May 5.

Residents and staff of Magee House were tested Sunday, May 2, and Public Health is awaiting results. The isolation period for Magee House individuals who have tested negative throughout the process could end Saturday, May 8.

Restrictions on access to the University of New Brunswick’s Fredericton campus, as well as to St. Thomas University and NBCC Fredericton, were lifted on Sunday, May 2. Faculty, staff and students are permitted to access the campus in accordance with the university’s approved operational plan.

Exposure notifications

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Fredericton:

Jungle Jim’s, 1168 Smythe St., on Wednesday, April 21 between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity Restore, 800 St. Mary St., on Thursday, April 22 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Public Health is now offering COVID-19 testing for all New Brunswickers who have been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

People experiencing one or more symptom are also encouraged to get tested.

Vaccination clinics

More appointments to receive a vaccine at a Horizon or Vitalité health network vaccination clinic have been added to the online booking tool. Anyone who is part of a group that is currently eligible for their first dose of the vaccine may book an appointment online or by calling 1-833-437-1424.

Reminder of Orange and Yellow levels

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska region, Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.

No travel is recommended in or out of areas in the Orange levels but travel between areas in Orange is permitted. Travel among Yellow level areas is also permitted.