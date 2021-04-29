New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under; and

an individual 50-59.

One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case and the other is under investigation.

The two cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under; and

an individual 60-69.

Both cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The two cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under; and

an individual 40-49.

Both cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The three cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

two people 30-39; and

an individual 50-59.

All three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is an individual 60-69 and is travel related.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,900. Since yesterday, 14 people have recovered for a total of 1,745 recoveries. There have been 36 deaths, and the number of active cases is 118. Four patients are hospitalized, including two in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,443 tests were conducted for a total of 288,141.

Update on George Street Middle School in Fredericton (Zone 3)

On Monday, April 26, a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at George Street Middle School in Fredericton and the school community was notified. Public Health advised all school staff, students and their families – about 900 people – to self-isolate until midnight on Sunday, May 2, to allow for contact tracing and for testing. So far, all test results have been negative.

The school will remain closed for the rest of this week and additional testing of some students and staff will take place on the weekend. Anyone identified as a close contact will have to complete a full 14-day self-isolation. If all testing is negative, all other students and staff will be permitted to return to school on Monday, and their family members will no longer be required to self-isolate.

“I know this situation has been stressful for students, staff and their families as they’ve been in isolation,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy. “I want to thank everyone for their co-operation and participation in testing as our experts from Public Health continue to evaluate the situation. Please continue to follow Public Health advice and get tested.”

Update on the outbreak at the University of New Brunswick residence, Fredericton campus

Following recently confirmed cases of COVID-19, Public Health declared an outbreak at Magee House, an apartment-style residence at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton. Residents, family members and staff of Magee House were retested on Wednesday, April 28. To date 10 cases are linked to this outbreak.

Residents and staff of Elizabeth Parr-Johnston residence were tested on Tuesday. So far, all test results from this residence have been negative. All residents and staff are self-isolating.

“The cases in the Fredericton area outbreak are all connected, and this situation illustrates what we are up against,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “This is a virus that can and will spread quickly through casual contact. We must take every measure we can to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Public Health officials are working with university officials to provide support and to further assess the current COVID-19 situation on the campus.

Exposure notifications

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Grand Falls:

Hill Top Motel & Restaurant, 131 Madawaska Rd. between Thursday, April 22, and Monday, April 26.

Atlantic Superstore, 240 Madawaska Rd. on Saturday, April 24, between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and on Monday, April 26 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Toner Home Hardware, 445 Broadway Blvd. on Sunday, April 25, between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. and on Monday, April 26, between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Merritt Press, 208 Main St. on Monday, April 26, between 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Blue’s Printing Shop, 182 Portage St. on Monday, April 26, between 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.

St-Onge Industrial Supplies, Belanger St. on Monday, April 26, between noon and 12:15 p.m.

Canadian Tire, 383 Madawaska Rd. on Monday, April 26, between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Foodland Grand Falls, 535 Everard H. Daigle on Monday, April 26, between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Walmart, 494 Madawaska Rd. on Monday, April 26, between 3 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. and on Tuesday, April 27, between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Grand Falls General Hospital on Tuesday, April 27, between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Irving Big Stop, 121 Route 255, on Wednesday, April 28, between 5 a.m. and 5:15 a.m.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location and dates in Edmundston:

Grey Rock Hotel, 110 Chief Joanna Blvd. between Wednesday, April 14 and Thursday, April 15.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location and dates in Fredericton:

HomeSense, 18 Trinity Dr., on Thursday, April 22, between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. and on Friday, April 23, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Public Health is now offering COVID-19 testing for all New Brunswickers who have been in a public exposure area, even it they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

People experiencing one or more symptom are also encouraged to get tested.

COVID-19 testing in Nackawic

A temporary outdoor, drive-through testing clinic has been set up in the parking lot of the Nackawic Shopping Mall in response to a possible public exposure which took place at Canada Post, 135 Otis Dr., from Monday, April 19, to Thursday, April 22.

The temporary, appointment-only clinic will operate from noon to 5 p.m. today and Friday, April 30. An extra day of testing has been added and will take place on Saturday, May 1, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Testing is available for individuals who were at the exposure site and do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 but want to be tested. People can request a test online or by phoning Tele-Care 811. Please select “Hartland” as your preferred site. When you are called for an appointment, indicate that you wish to be tested at the temporary site in Nackawic.

Outbreak over at special care home in Edmundston

Public Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak is officially over at Foyer St-Jacques, a special care home in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

On April 1, an outbreak had been declared following a confirmed COVID-19 case at the facility. Staff and residents of the facility were re-tested several times to confirm the end of the outbreak.

Get our free mobile app

Reminder of Orange and Yellow levels

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska region, Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.

No travel is recommended in or out of areas in the Orange levels but travel between areas in Orange is permitted. Travel among Yellow level areas is also permitted.