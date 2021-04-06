New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) is an individual 20-29. This case is travel related and the individual is self-isolating.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is an individual 60-69. This case is travel related and the individual is self-isolating.

The one case in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) is an individual 30-39. This case is linked to a previously confirmed case and the individual is self-isolating.

Public Health also confirmed today that the seven cases reported yesterday in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are connected and are travel related.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,665. Since yesterday, nine people have recovered for a total of 1,472 recoveries. There have been 30 deaths, and the number of active cases is 162. Eighteen patients are hospitalized, including 12 in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 791 tests were conducted for a total of 262,088.

Online vaccination booking tool update

The online vaccination booking tool for regional health authority clinics will undergo scheduled maintenance today, Tuesday, April 6 from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The booking function will be unavailable during this time.

More information about registration is available online.

Reminder of Yellow and Red levels

Except for the area designated as Red level in Zone 4, all other zones and communities remain in the Yellow level , under the province’s mandatory order.

No travel is recommended in and out of Zone 4 except when necessary, such as for medical appointments and essential work. This recommendation includes no travel to hockey games or other sporting events in other zones.