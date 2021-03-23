New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The three cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under. This case is travel related.

two people 30-39. One case is travel related and the other is under investigation.

The four cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

two people under 19 and under; and;

two people 30-39.

All four of these cases are contacts of a previously reported case.

All seven cases are self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,505. Since yesterday, six people have recovered for a total of 1,418 recoveries. There have been 30 deaths, and the number of active cases is 56. One patient is hospitalized. Yesterday, 745 tests were conducted for a total of 246,475.

Vaccination clinics for staff at high schools

This week, 4,500 staff from high schools provincewide will have the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic in one of 16 locations. Schools will be closed to students on the days that local clinics are being held to allow staff to be vaccinated and to plan for the full return to school.

In the Fredericton region vaccination clinics will be available for staff from the following schools on Wednesday, March 24:

Chipman Forest Avenue School

Fredericton High School

Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton

Cambridge-Narrows Community School

Central New Brunswick Academy in New Bandon

Minto Memorial High School

Stanley Consolidated School

Harvey High School

McAdam High School

Nackawic Senior High School

Oromocto High School

École Sainte-Anne in Fredericton

Additional clinics will be held throughout the week for high school staff in the following areas:

March 25 – Saint John region;

March 26 – Tracadie and Moncton regions;

March 29 – Shediac, Bathurst, and Campbellton regions.

More detailed information about the clinics and registration will be sent directly to the appropriate school staff.

In the coming weeks, additional vaccination clinics will be available for staff in elementary and middle schools and for early childhood service providers and child-care staff as part of the large employer section of the vaccine rollout plan.

Update on Moncton High School

The positive case of COVID-19 that was confirmed at Moncton High School on March 21 is presumed to be a U.K. variant and the school community has been notified. If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

To minimize the disruption to learning as contact tracing and testing continues, the school moved to distance learning for today, and for March 24 and March 25. On March 26, the school will remain closed to students due to the vaccination program for high school staff.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.