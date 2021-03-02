New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health confirmed today that an individual 80-89 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) has died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 28.

The person was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, an adult residential facility in Edmundston.

“Sharing the news of another death as a result of underlying complications including COVID-19 is not easy, nor should it be,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “I join all New Brunswickers in sending heartfelt condolences to this person’s family and friends.”

“This loss is a sad reminder that this virus is not done with our province,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “I encourage everyone to keep this individual’s loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.”

Four new cases

Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The four cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

an individual 20-29;

two people 50-59; and

an individual 60-69.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,435. Since yesterday, three people have recovered for a total of 1,370 recoveries. There have been 28 deaths, and the number of active cases is 36. Three patients are hospitalized and are all in intensive care. Yesterday, 550 tests were conducted for a total of 229,787.

Presumptive case of variant in Zone 7

A recent confirmed case of COVID-19 in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) has been identified as a presumptive case of the U.K. variant by Moncton’s Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Centre’s microbiology laboratory. A sample will be sent to Winnipeg’s National Microbiology Laboratory for confirmation.

Confirmed case at Miramichi Valley High School

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Miramichi Valley High School and the school community has been notified. If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact. The school is closed this week due to March Break.

“It is very important that anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 in the Miramichi region get tested right away,” said Russell. “We must move quickly if we want to slow the spread of this virus. Don’t take chances with your health or the health of your family, friends and community.”

If you have two or more symptoms, you must self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or call 811 to get tested. If you have one or no symptoms, you are not required to self-isolate, but you may ask to be tested.

Zone 4 variant clarification

A recent confirmed case that was identified as the U.K. variant in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) has since been identified as not the variant. The Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Centre’s microbiology laboratory noticed a discrepancy and asked the National Microbiology Laboratory to conduct a repeat sequencing, which showed it was COVID-19 but not the U.K. variant.

Reminder of Orange level

All zones remain in the Orange level under the province’s mandatory order.