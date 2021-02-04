New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The five cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

two people 20-29;

an individual 30-39;

an individual 60-69; and

an individual 90 and over.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is as follows:

an individual 50-59.

The nine cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

an individual 20-29;

an individual 30-39;

two people 50-59;

an individual 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is as follows:

an individual 50-59.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,318. Since yesterday, 24 people have recovered for a total of 1,043 recoveries. There have been 18 deaths, and the number of active cases is 256. Five patients are hospitalized, and two are in intensive care. Yesterday, 1,124 tests were conducted for a total of 205,919.

“Despite the fatigue we are all feeling at this stage in the pandemic, we must stay the course and continue to follow the rules,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “By restricting our borders and following strict self-isolation guidelines now, we will be able to get outbreaks under control. If we stay on the right track, we will eventually be able to move throughout the province more freely and may even be able to consider reopening the Atlantic Bubble.”

“The steps we have taken to reduce the transmission of this virus are having an impact,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “I want to thank New Brunswickers for following the directives of Public Health and encourage them to keep it up. On Monday, we will be reassessing the current situation and if things continue to trend the way they are, we could see changes to the alert levels in Zone 1, the Moncton region, and Zone 4, the Edmundston region.”

Confirmed case at Garderie Mélubulles (Zone 4)

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Garderie Mélubulles in Edmundston and families have been notified. The child-care facility will close for the next two days to allow contact tracing to be completed. If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Exposure notification in Fredericton

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location in Zone 3:

Carrington & Company on Jan. 29, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Feb. 1, between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. (225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton).

Reminder of Red and Orange levels and lockdown rules

Zone 1 (Moncton region) is at the Red level and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains in lockdown .

All other zones remain in the Orange level under the province’s mandatory order.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app