New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Two more New Brunswickers have lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths to 16.

Public Health confirmed that an individual aged 70 to 79 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), and an individual aged 70 to 79 in Zone 2 (Saint John region), died as a result of underlying complications including COVID-19.

The person in Zone 2 was a resident of Lily Court of Parkland Saint John’s Tucker Hall.

“On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I extend sincere condolences to the family and friends of these two people,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard.

“I offer my sincere sympathy to the families of the deceased, and I want them to know that all New Brunswickers grieve with them today,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

Public Health reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

an individual 20-29; and

an individual 40-49.

The one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) is as follows:

an individual 30-39.

The five cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

two people 50-59; and

two people 60-69.

The six cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

an individual 30-39;

an individual 40-49;

an individual 50-59; and

an individual 60-69.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,175. Since yesterday, 24 people have recovered for a total of 831 recoveries. There have been 16 deaths, and the number of active cases is 327. Six patients are hospitalized with two in intensive care. Yesterday, 2,056 tests were conducted for a total of 191,709.

Exposure notification

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

On Jan. 26, Public Health identified a positive case in a traveler who may have been infectious on Jan. 14 while on the following flight:

Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton departed at 9:19 p.m.

Reminder of Red and Orange level rules / lockdown

Zone 1 (Moncton region) remains at the Red level and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains in lockdown. All other zones are at the Orange level.

