New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

No new cases of COVID-19; 70 people have recovered

April 11, 2020

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health reports no new cases of COVID-19 today.

Of the 112 cases previously confirmed, 64 are travel-related, 36 are close contacts of confirmed cases, six are the result of community transmission and six remain under investigation.

Ten people have been hospitalized and five have since been discharged. Three of the five patients remaining in hospital are in an intensive care unit.

To date, 70 people have recovered.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, says the results are encouraging but it is too soon to conclude that the spread of this pandemic is slowing in the province.

“The measures we are taking are not going to change,” said Russell. “We do not want to become complacent and then find ourselves losing ground to this highly contagious disease. I know it is difficult but please keep doing what you are doing because it is clearly making a difference.”

Premier Blaine Higgs thanked all essential workers for continuing to deliver critical services during a global pandemic.

“Many people who work in the private or public sectors would be enjoying time off this Easter weekend with family and friends,” said Higgs. “Instead they are doing the most important work they will ever do. On behalf of your fellow New Brunswickers, thank you for working in these trying times. What you are doing is really appreciated.”

