New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The four cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

three people 30-39; and

an individual 40-49.

The five cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

two people 40-49; and

an individual 70-79.

The five cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

two people 20-29;

an individual 40-49;

an individual 60-69; and

an individual 80-89.

The six cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 20-29;

an individual 50-59;

three people 60-69; and

an individual 80-89.

The four cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

an individual 20-29;

an individual 40-49; and

an individual 60-69.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is as follows:

an individual 30-39.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 884 and 615 have recovered. There have been 12 deaths, and the number of active cases is 256. Four patients are hospitalized, including one who is in the intensive care unit. As of today, 169,256 tests have been conducted.

Update on Kennebecasis Valley High School (Zone 2)

The majority of students at Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis returned to their regular schedules today, while a few groups will continue to learn from home. Unless advised by Public Health, students should return to school. If you or a family member have been in close contact with this case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Update on Townsview School and Woodstock High School (Zone 3)

Students at Townsview School and Woodstock High School in Woodstock will continue learning from home until Thursday, Jan. 21. In-class learning will resume on Friday, Jan. 22.

Entire province remains at Orange level

Residents are reminded that the entire province remains at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Orange level rules are available online.

Mandatory order renewed

The state of emergency mandatory order was renewed today under the authority of the Emergency Measures Act.

