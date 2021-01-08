New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The eight cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

an individual 20-29;

an individual 30-39;

two people 40-49;

an individual 70-79; and

an individual 80-89.

The seven cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under;

an individual 30-39; and

two people 50-59.

The two cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 20-29; and

an individual 50-59.

The one case in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) is as follows:

an individual 50-59.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 735 and 582 have recovered. There have been nine deaths, and the number of active cases is 143. As of today, 158,563 tests have been conducted.

Travel restrictions

Travel into New Brunswick is now further restricted and will be permitted only for work; medical reasons; obtaining essential supplies for the communities of Pointe-à-la-Croix and Listuguj First Nation, in Quebec; and child custody or compassionate reasons if approved by Public Health. Under the new restrictions, Canadian residents who own property in the province or who have family members (parents, children, siblings, grandchildren, grandparents, significant other) residing in New Brunswick will no longer be permitted to enter the province.

“These new measures are being taken to keep everyone safe,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “The inconvenience is small when compared to the illness this will prevent and the lives this will save.”

Self-isolation and work-isolation

Self-isolation means staying isolated and avoiding all contact with other people to help prevent the spread of disease to others in your home and community. Revised guidelines for isolation requirements for New Brunswickers in various categories, including residents returning from working outside the province, are now in effect and are available online .

Work-isolation involves travelling directly to and from a workplace without making any additional stops. People in work-isolation must wear a mask at all times in public and stay in their household bubble. Information for people following work-isolation protocols is available online.

Everyone who tests positive, plus their contacts, plus everyone required to self-isolate, is required to answer questions from Public Health on their symptoms, their travel and their contacts. Complete and truthful answers are absolutely critical to limiting the spread of COVID-19. Anyone who refuses to answer or whose answers are false or incomplete is now subject to charges for violating provisions of the mandatory order.

Outbreak at adult-residential facility

Public Health has declared an outbreak at Foyer Ste-Elizabeth today, a 50-bed nursing home located in Baker-Brook, in Zone 4.

Following a confirmed case of COVID-19 on Thursday, Jan. 7, Public Health started an investigation at the facility. Contact tracing has begun and members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team will conduct testing of the facility’s residents and staff today.

Bessborough School

Students at Bessborough School learned remotely today. The majority of students will return to school on Monday, with the exception of a few classes that will continue to learn remotely for the next two weeks.

Reminders for schools in Orange zones

Under the Orange level, staff and students of all ages must wear a mask in school and while on school buses. Masks may be removed when students are eating, drinking, or engaged in sports or physical education classes. In addition, students in kindergarten to Grade 8 may remove their masks if they are working silently at their desk.

“Thanks to New Brunswickers following these measures, we have been able to avoid extensive transmission in schools and have minimized the impact of the pandemic on learning,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy. “We have used a layered approach that includes keeping students in consistent, smaller groups; using masks; encouraging proper hygiene; and promoting physical distancing as much as possible. Everyone must co-operate to keep our schools healthy and safe for our students.”

Extracurricular activities, including interscholastic and extramural sports, will be limited to skills and drills practices within one team. Teams in all regions are reminded to be vigilant in screening participants prior to any event, including games and practices. Rosters and lists of participants must also be kept. Physical education classes should focus on activities that allow for physical distancing, such as yoga, dancing and moderate walking.

No singing or use of wind instruments is allowed while in the Orange level. More information is available on the Return to School website.

Entire province remains at Orange level

Residents are reminded that the entire province remains at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Orange level rules are available online.