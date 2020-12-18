New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 573 and 512 have recovered. There have been eight deaths. The number of active cases is 52. Three patients are hospitalized of which two are in intensive care. As of today, 144,554 tests have been conducted.

Zone 4 remains Orange

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Orange level rules are available online. Residents are reminded that among the rules at the Orange level are to stick to a one household bubble, maintain two metres of distancing and wear a mask while in indoor and outdoor public spaces.

All other zones in New Brunswick remain at the Yellow level. During this time, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed.

To find out the boundaries of each health zone, see the map available at:

Vaccine plan

This weekend 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered in Miramichi to priority groups that have been identified in the provincial government’s vaccine plan.