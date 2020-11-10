New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Parents or guardians can now access a child’s COVID-19 test result online.

“The addition of children’s test results to the secure online web portal will provide greater access and relieve some stress for parents or guardians,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

MyHealthNB website, a secure web portal, enables eligible New Brunswickers to obtain access to their COVID-19 test results. Patients, including children, are given a MyHealthNB registration sheet with their name and registration code when tested for COVID-19 at assessment sites and emergency departments.

To view a child’s results, a parent or guardian must first register for their own MyHealthNB account, which does not require a registration code. They can also log in using their existing account if they have previously created one. Once the parent or guardian logs in to the COVID-19 results application, they can add their child using the child’s registration code and then view the test results.

No new cases

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 355 and 332 have recovered. There have been six deaths, and the number of active cases is 17. No patients are hospitalized. As of today, 107,738 tests have been conducted.