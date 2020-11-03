New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 344 and 309 have recovered. There have been six deaths, and the number of active cases is 29. Five patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of Tuesday, 103,599 tests have been conducted.

Zone 5 remains in Orange level

Zone 5 remains in the Orange level of recovery and residents have to limit their contact to a single household bubble plus a formal or informal caregiver, or member of their immediate family (a parent, child, sibling, or grandparent). It is recommended that residents keep contacts to a minimum.