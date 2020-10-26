New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 today, as follows:

two people 70 to 79 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), related to international travel; and

one individual 60 to 69 in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), under investigation.

All of these cases are self-isolating.

“You can choose your friends, but you can’t choose your family - except during a pandemic,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “We want all New Brunswickers to keep their close contact numbers to a minimum. Help New Brunswick and the Atlantic bubble fight off the second wave. Let's work together but apart.”

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 331 and 265 have recovered. There have been six deaths, and the number of active cases is 60. Four patients are hospitalized with none in an intensive care unit. As of today, 98,251 tests have been conducted.

Zone 5 remains in orange level

Zone 5 remains in the Orange level of recovery with an additional restriction to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

It is recommended that residents keep contacts to a minimum.

COVID-19 testing in Zone 5

More than 2,400 tests of asymptomatic individuals took place over the weekend in Campbellton and Dalhousie. Test results being completed at the microbiology laboratory at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton will take 24 to 48 hours to process.