New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Zone 1 (Moncton region) and Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are transitioning back to Orange level, as of midnight Friday night, under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

Public Health recommended that Zone 1 return to the Orange level due to additional potential public exposures to the virus identified through the investigation of existing cases, instances of possible community transmission, and reports of low compliance with public health measures in some higher-risk settings. The recommendation for Zone 5 is due to a community outbreak involving several settings with potential exposures to the virus, instances of possible community transmission and reports of low compliance with public health measures in some higher-risk settings.

“We understand this is difficult for residents in these zones and it is not a decision we made lightly,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “This is a critical moment for our province. If we all do our part and follow the simple rules in place to protect us, we can turn things around. We all have a responsibility to follow Public Health directives. This will help prevent the current number of cases in the province from escalating too quickly and getting out of control.”

The following rules apply to Zones 1 and 5 only:

Two household bubble plus formal or informal caregivers and members of immediate family (parents, children, siblings and grand-parents) is permitted.

Outdoor gatherings with physical distancing of 10 people or fewer are permitted. Physical distancing required in all other settings.

Indoor religious services, weddings and funerals of 10 people or fewer are permitted.

Face masks remain mandatory in all public spaces, both indoors and outdoors.

Non-urgent medical procedures and elective surgeries allowed.

Strict visitor restrictions are maintained in vulnerable settings.

Primary care providers and regulated health professionals may operate utilizing virtual appointments whenever possible.

Unregulated health professionals are allowed, however, close contact personal services such as barbers, hair stylists or spas are closed.

Daycares and K to 12 schools are open under strict guidance, with virtual learning to be used for at-risk populations. Day camps are allowed.

Post-secondary education can continue to operate.

Outdoor recreational activities are allowed, including campgrounds, ATV or snowmobile trails. However, no organized sports are allowed.

Gym and fitness facilities are closed, including other similar sport or recreational businesses or facilities.

Casinos, amusement centres, bingo halls, arcades, cinemas and large live performance venues are closed.

All other businesses, including food, beverage and retail, can operate under a COVID-19 operational plan. Record keeping for seated venues is a requirement.

All other zones in New Brunswick remain at the Yellow level. During this time, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed.

To find out the boundaries of each health zone, see the map available at:

“COVID-19 is again making its presence known and felt within our province in a way that impacts us all,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “If the rest of the province wants to stay in the Yellow level and get the two Orange zones back to Yellow quickly, everyone needs to follow all public health measures including practising physical distancing, limiting your social gatherings, washing your hands, staying home if even mildly sick and getting tested.”

New cases

Public Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 today.

One new case is an individual between 40 and 49 in Zone 1 (Moncton region). The remaining cases are all in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), as follows:

an individual between 20 and 29;

an individual between 30 and 39;

four people between 40 and 49;

an individual between 50 and 59;

four people between 60 and 69; and

an individual between 70 and 79.

All of these cases are under investigation and the people are self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 238 and 199 have recovered. There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is 37. Three patients are hospitalized with none in an intensive care unit. As of today, 83,173 tests have been conducted.

Mandatory order revised

The state of emergency mandatory order was revised Thursday to make masks mandatory in indoor public spaces and to change the travel restrictions at the Quebec border. It was revised today to move Zone 5 and Zone 1 to the Orange level of alert.

Sugarloaf High School

A positive case has been confirmed at Sugarloaf High School in Campbellton. As a result, the school is closed today. Staff are working on providing students with access to their belongings and anything they may require for online learning. All students from the high school will be learning remotely on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and Wednesday, Oct. 14. This will give teachers time to prepare for the transition to full-time online learning for the students from Quebec, which goes into effect on Tuesday.

Exposure notification

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the McDonald’s Restaurant on Morton Avenue in Moncton. People who visited this location between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5. should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or call 811 to get tested.