New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health in New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

There are three active cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region). Those individuals are self-isolating.

Service New Brunswick locations require masks as of October 1. The city council in Moncton passed the motion Monday to require masks in facilities operated by the city.

There are 196 cases of COVID-19 in the province. The total number people recovered is 191. Two people have died.

A total of 70,844 COVID-19 tests have been done in the province.

Keeping our communities safe

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 within communities, visitors and residents are reminded to:

maintain physical distancing (2 m / 6 ft);

wear a community face mask when physical distancing is difficult to maintain;

limit contact with people at higher risk, such as older adults and those with chronic health conditions;

clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces often;

frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the washroom, when preparing food and before eating. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

when coughing or sneezing: cough or sneeze into a tissue or the bend of your arm, not your hand; dispose of any tissues you have used as soon as possible in a lined waste basket and wash your hands afterwards; and avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands;

stay home when ill.