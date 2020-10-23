New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 Friday, both in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) as follows:

one individual 40 to 49; and;

one individual 70 to 79.

Both of these cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 324 and 245 have recovered. There have been four deaths, and the number of active cases is 75. Five patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of Friday, 95,584 tests have been conducted.

Zone 5 remains in orange level with an additional measure

Zone 5 remains in the Orange level of recovery with an additional restriction to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

It is recommended that residents limit their contact to a single household bubble plus a formal or informal caregiver or member of their immediate family (a parent, child, sibling or grandparent).

The purpose is to guard against mental health issues for someone who lives alone, or to ensure someone who needs care is able to receive it. It is not intended to mean all family members including adult siblings, parents, etc. can gather as one family unit.

“In order to limit the spread of the virus, residents of the Campbellton region should limit gatherings, and spend time with only their one-household bubble,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “I encourage people not to organize things like large family parties or dinners. Please keep your contact circles as tight as possible within the rules, in the hopes that this measure will be temporary as we get the virus under control in the region.”

COVID-19 testing in Zone 5

Testing is available this weekend for individuals who do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 but want to be tested.

Testing will be held over two days:

Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Memorial Regional Civic Centre in Campbellton; and

Sunday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Inch Arran Arena in Dalhousie.

No appointment is necessary. Screening tests will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Asymptomatic people do not need to self-isolate while awaiting results, unless advised to do so by Public Health.

People with symptoms are asked to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.