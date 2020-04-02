New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health has updated the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Testing at the microbiology laboratory at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton has identified 10 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 91.

Of the 91 cases, 49 are travel-related, 25 are close contacts of confirmed cases, three cases are from community transmission and 14 cases remain under investigation.

Five people were hospitalized but two have since been discharged. Three remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit.

To date, 22 people have recovered.

The new cases are:

An individual aged 70-79 in Zone 2 (Saint John region)

An individual aged 20-29 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

An individual aged 30-39 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

An individual aged 50-59 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

An individual aged 50-59 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

An individual aged 60-69 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

An individual aged 60-69 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

An individual aged 70-79 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region)

An individual aged 70-79 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region)

An individual aged 20-29 in Zone 7 (Miramichi region)

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, stressed the importance of relying on credible and trusted sources of information regarding the pandemic.

“We work closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada to ensure accurate information is provided as quickly as possible,” said Russell. “Provincial and federal authorities are in constant contact with the World Health Organization, so that we can provide guidance based on hard facts, evidence-tested protocols and best practices learned in other jurisdictions where the pandemic is further advanced.’’

Improved testing and new equipment

The province has received a donation from the Saint John Regional Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 emergency fund to upgrade testing and to purchase equipment.

“This donation is one example of the how the people in this province are coming together to support one another,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “I thank the many generous donations that have been made to the foundation. Every dollar will make a difference during this crisis.”

Seven locations across New Brunswick, in both regional health authorities, will have the capability to find out the results of COVID-19 tests faster. The sites will be in Edmundston, Campbellton, Bathurst, Miramichi, Moncton, Fredericton and Saint John.

In addition, two portable Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Life Support Systems are being purchased. As COVID-19 is a respiratory illness, lung capacity and function can be severely affected. These machines oxygenate the blood, allowing the lungs to rest.

New Brunswick Workers Emergency Income Benefit

The Red Cross is administering the provincial government’s one-time $900 income benefit for workers or self-employed people in New Brunswick who have lost their jobs due to the state of emergency. So far 50,700 individuals have registered for the program.

“This number illustrates just how critical this program is,” said Higgs. “We will continue to find ways to cover any gaps, to protect our workers and our economy.”

Applications may be completed online or by calling the Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582 (toll free) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Renewed and revised mandatory order

The state of emergency declaration issued on March 19 has been extended for another 14 days with the approval of the all-party cabinet committee on COVID-19 and the cabinet.

The provincial government today revised the mandatory order under the Emergency Measures Act.

The new sections include:

Campgrounds have been added to the list of business operations that are prohibited from admitting patrons for a two-week period. The owners and managers of premises that permit the seasonal docking of multiple recreational vessels must either prohibit docking or take steps to ensure minimal interaction of people.

Owners and occupiers of land are now responsible to take all reasonable steps to prevent social or recreational gatherings.

Open fires are prohibited until May 1.

Adjustments have been made at the new border control points to allow people to get to work, to see their children, and to access necessities.

Everyone is prohibited from knowingly approaching within two metres of another person, except members of their household or as needed for work.

The latest version of the declaration is available online.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.